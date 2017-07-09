Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Something changed’ in McLaren-Honda divorce

"The Japanese are being almost praised"


9 July 2017 - 11h41, by GMM 

After a tumultuous period in the McLaren-Honda marriage, the works collaboration now appears to be back on track.

Recent reports hinted that a divorce announcement was imminent, but the rhetoric has suddenly changed in Austria, where Honda has duly delivered the more powerful ’spec 3’ engine.

It actually malfunctioned in Fernando Alonso’s car, but the Spaniard sounded oddly satisfied with having to revert to the ’spec 2’ unit from Baku.

"From my grid position I can go into the points," he said.

"We are constantly improving. The team is bringing aero parts all the time and Honda is bringing engine upgrades. We are moving in the right direction, we just lack reliability," Alonso added.

Earlier in Austria, McLaren’s Eric Boullier, Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff sat together in the FIA press conference, and together denied rumours McLaren would be Mercedes-powered next year.

Now, Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda insists: "If we intervened in an existing contract by offering an engine, Honda could sue us."

And so it seems that McLaren and Honda may have patched up some of their differences.

"The Japanese are being almost praised, even if another engine has broken," said Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt.

"You do not have to be a mind reader to realise that something has happened in the last two weeks."

Still, there are some reports that a McLaren-imposed deadline for Honda to up its game even more is still in play.

Marca sports newspaper quotes McLaren executive Zak Brown as saying: "In 2018 we must have a competitive engine.

"Honda is working and progressing and we want to give them room to improve. We’ve seen a good reaction from them," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1