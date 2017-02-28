Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sochi staying on calendar until 2025

"Negotiations were conducted"


28 February 2017 - 11h29, by GMM 

Russia is set to remain on the F1 calendar for the best part of the next decade.

We reported recently that Sochi race organisers have secured enough private sponsorship to pay the annual fee without any public funds.

Now, it emerges that the state-linked Russian finance group VTB has secured the naming sponsorship rights to the grand prix.

And deputy Russian prime minister Dmitry Kozak told Tass news agency: "Negotiations were conducted and the contract for the formula one race in Russia was extended until 2025."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1