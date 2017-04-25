Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sochi brake switch for Haas unlikely

"We can see from the telemetry that a few things are already working better"


25 April 2017 - 11h09, by GMM 

Haas appears unlikely to complete its brake manufacturer switch ahead of this weekend’s Russian grand prix.

After complaining throughout 2016 and now into 2017 about the feeling from his Brembo-supplied brakes, Romain Grosjean got to try the equipment of rival manufacturer Carbon Industries at the recent Bahrain test.

It is believed Haas has been reluctant to make the switch before now, because Brembo is a long-time and trusted partner of the American team’s technical partner Ferrari.

Grosjean said of the Brembo versus Carbon Industries comparison: "They feel very similar.

"But we can see from the telemetry that a few things are already working better," he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. "They behave more in the way I like at the end of the braking process."

At the same time, the Frenchman admitted Brembo has been making recent progress.

"There was an update in China," he said, "and since then it has worked better. We had to wait a year and half to get it."

Switching to Carbon Industries would not be simple for Haas. It is not just the braking material that changes, but also the surrounding equipment and then tuning the complex brake-by-wire and MGU-K integration.

Grosjean admitted: "We should be completely sure that we are improving.

"We cannot sacrifice practice sessions to continue working on brakes," he said.

Brakes aside, Haas is having a good second season to date, even if the high points finishes are not yet consistently flowing.

"Renault is faster than us in qualifying," said Grosjean, "but we have the better race pace."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1