F1 news

F1 - Sochi, FP2: Ferrari continue to set the pace in Russia

As Vettel leads the way in FP2


28 April 2017 - 15h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Ferrari continued to set the pace at the Sochi Autodrom with Sebastian Vettel heading up a Maranello one-two ahead of team-mate Kimi Räikkönen in second practice ahead of Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.

The Finn had been quickest in the morning session beating Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas by four hundredths of a second on supersoft tyres. However, when the teams moved to the qualifying simulations and the ultrasoft compound in the afternoon, Vettel, who had finished in P5 in a scrappy opening session, made an emphatic step putting almost three tenths between himself and his team-mate and finishing almost seven tenths of a second clear of third place Bottas.

The German’s qualifying run start with a momentary note of concern as he reported an “engine hesitation” but after an opening lap, Vettel’s second ‘push lap’ yielded a time of 1:34.120, 0.263s up on team-mate Räikkönen.

Mercedes could find no response to Vettel’s pace and Bottas finished 0.670s off the pace, with tean-mate Lewis Hamilton three hundredths of a second further behind in fourth place.

Fifth place in the session went to Max Verstappen whose qualifying run resulted in a three tenths of a second advantage over sixth-place team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. The session ended in disappointment for the Dutchman, though, as he was force to pull over at the side of the track 20 minutes before the end, reporting a power loss.

Behind the top three teams the midfield battle again looks tight, with just three tenths of a second separating seventh-placed Felipe Massa of Williams from tenth-place Sergio Perez of Force India.

Massa finished just six hundredth of a second clear of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen just under two tenths further back in ninth place.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso was a decent 12th for McLaren, finishing behind the second Force India of Esetban Ocon, but there were more problems for the team as it was forced to change Stoffel Vandoorne’s power unit.

Lance Stroll was the only driver not to use ultrasoft tyres during the session, with the result that the second Williams driver finished in 19th place, 1.5s slower than team-mate Massa.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:34.120 36
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.383 36
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:34.790 36
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:34.829 34
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:35.540 15
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:35.910 26
07 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:36.261 39
08 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:36.329 38
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:36.506 31
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:36.600 38
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:36.654 39
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:36.765 27
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:36.771 22
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:37.039 31
15 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:37.083 36
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:37.125 25
17 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:37.300 35
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:37.441 30
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:37.747 36
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:37.819 29


F1
F1

F1
F1

F1


F1
F1