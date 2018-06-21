Paul Ricard owner Slavica Ecclestone says she is happy with the new French grand prix venue.

Her ex-husband Bernie Ecclestone, now the former F1 supremo, had to hand over the track to Slavica as per their divorce agreement.

Recently, she attended her circuit for an inspection just "out of curiosity", along with former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi.

"I am very impressed with everything that has been done," she told Press Association.

"It’s completely different and I’m very happy. It’s unique and more impressive than other circuits.

"I was very happy when I learned that they had decided to have a grand prix here. I have heard a lot about it from the news and from my advisors and friends in a very positive way."

Former Ferrari driver Alesi also said he is impressed with the ’new’ Paul Ricard.

"It’s great that the French grand prix is back here," he said. "There are a lot of people who have not been here since the 90s. They will be very surprised."