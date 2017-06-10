Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sirotkin not denying Palmer rumours

"I try not to react to or talk about rumours"


10 June 2017 - 12h37, by GMM 

Sergey Sirotkin has refused to deny speculation he is being lined up to replace struggling Jolyon Palmer at Renault.

Amid rumours about Briton Palmer’s immediate future, some have suggested Sergio Perez or Fernando Alonso are in the running to replace him in 2018.

And if Palmer is more immediately ousted, the team’s Russian reserve driver Sirotkin would be the obvious choice.

"I try not to react to or talk about rumours," Sirotkin is quoted by Russia’s Championat.

"Unfortunately Jolyon has not been able to show the results the machine is capable of, but he is also working hard and trying to make progress.

"So it would be bad for him if I get involved in any political games. We do our job, and I think the team is able to see the whole situation for itself," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1