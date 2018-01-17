Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sirotkin, Stroll is ’hungry’ driver lineup - Salo

"The negotiations were not that long"


17 January 2018 - 09h58, by GMM 

Williams has put together a "hungry" driver lineup for the 2018 season.

That is the claim of former Ferrari and Toyota driver Mika Salo, who is now the sporting director of Russian bank SMP’s motor racing programme.

The cream of that programme is Russian 22-year-old Sergey Sirotkin, who has been controversially appointed to become teammate to Lance Stroll, 19, for 2018.

It means the popular candidate Robert Kubica misses out on the seat, even though the Pole will instead be a key reserve, test and occasional Friday driver this year.

The wait for confirmation about the last race seat on the 2018 grid was long, but Finn Salo said: "The Williams agreement was born quickly.

"The negotiations were not that long," he told the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"Williams is the best choice for Sirotkin. It’s a good team, he has a young teammate and both are definitely hungry," Salo added.

Many say Sirotkin is little more than a ’pay driver’ with a reported $20 million in SMP Bank backing, but Salo defended the Russian.

"He’s a smart guy. He knows a lot about engineering and technology and has good experience of F1 cars with Renault," he said.

But Salo won’t predict which Williams driver - Canadian Stroll or Sirotkin - will have the upper hand in 2018.

"I think they’re pretty much the same, but we’ll only find out in the races," he said.

"They will certainly fight hard against each other, which takes the team forward and brings results for both of them."

SMP Bank’s Boris Rothenberg, a billionaire, is quoted by Ria Novosti news agency: "In 2018 we are making our debut in formula one with Williams and Sergey Sirotkin.

"This will undoubtedly please Russian fans and have a significant impact on the development of Russian motor sport," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1