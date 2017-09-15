Logo
F1 - Singapore, FP1: Ricciardo tops first practice

On day of major F1 announcements


15 September 2017 - 12h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo went fastest in opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari but it was announcements off-track that garnered most attention at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Following months of speculation McLaren and Honda announced that they will end their partnership at the close of the 2017, with the Woking squad then quickly announcing that its power units will be supplied by Renault in 2018.

As well as issuing its own statement about the McLaren supply, Renault subsequently announced that it has signed Toro Rosso racer Carlos Sainz ‘on loan’ from Red Bull for 2018. The Italian squad meanwhile revealed that it will cease using Renault engines in 2018 and instead has signed a multi-year partnership with Honda. The confirmation of Sainz by Renault means that with Nico Hulkenberg already on a multi-year deal qwith the French quad, team-mate Jolyon Palmer is without a drive for 2018.

The slew of announcements somewhat overshadowed the earlier action from FP1, with Ricciardo confirming pre-race weekend opinion that Red Bull would be quick around Marina Bay’s 23-corner layout.

With just under half an hour of the 90-minute session remaining, the Australian posted a time 1:42.489s on ultrasoft tyres to secure top spot. Vettel, also using ultrasofts then went out and set a time just 0.109s adrift of the Red Bull to slot into second place ahead of the second Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton had set the pace during the early stages of the session using supersoft Pirelli rubber, when there were a few damp patches on the circuit, but all drivers used slicks before they were shuffled back by Verstappen and Ricciardo’s first-run pace.

Lewis Hamilton, who arrived in Singapore on the back of consecutive wins, in Italy and Belgium, was fourth in the session. The championship leader was almost half a seconds adrift of Ricciardo, however, as he began his preparations for a weekend on which Mercedes are expected to be much more closely matched by rivals than in recent weekends.

Hamilton was separated from Mercedes team-mate Valterri Bottas by Sergio Pérez who took fifth place for Mercedes-powered Force India. Kimi Räikkönen was seventh in the second Ferrari, some 1.1s behind team-mate Vettel.

Fernando Alonso was eighth for McLaren, ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, with Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat completing the top 10 order.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:42.489 22
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:42.598 21
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:42.610 23
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:42.904 27
05 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:43.423 25
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:43.434 27
07 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:43.734 25
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:43.759 19
09 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:44.101 24
10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:44.220 25
11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:44.340 25
12 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:44.961 25
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:45.053 25
14 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:45.084 27
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:46.456 20
16 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas Ferrari 1:46.782 27
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:47.190 11
18 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Renault 1:47.570 26
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:47.699 23
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:47.886 24


