Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Singapore 2017 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


13 September 2017 - 08h31, by Olivier Ferret 

After competing in the last of the European races at Monza, the Sauber F1 Team is heading out to Singapore for the first of three races in Asia during the second half of the 2017 Formula One season. Popular among fans and drivers alike, the bright skyline of the city gives the night race a spectacular atmosphere, making it one of the highlights on the calendar.

Marcus Ericsson

“I am really looking forward to racing in Singapore again. It is a pleasure to be in such a great city, and night races are always a lot of fun. In terms of the driving experience, I’d say it is one of the best tracks of the year. The Marina Bay Street Circuit is a city track, and has the highest number of corners out of all tracks on the calendar. The high temperatures and humidity add an extra challenge to all the drivers and team members. As for the fan experience – there are a lot of events taking place around the city, so it will be an exciting weekend all-round.”

Pascal Wehrlein

“I can’t wait to be back in Singapore – it is my favorite race of the season. I generally like night races, but Singapore takes the experience of driving in one to the ‘next level’, especially in terms of the atmosphere. The city is lit up and I like the challenge of driving on a city circuit. We also get to break out of our usual weekend routine there, as most of our on and off-track activities take place at night – that’s nice for a change. Overall, this race weekend will be an exciting one and I am looking forward to climbing back into the car there.”

Track facts

The Singapore Grand Prix on Marina Bay Street Circuit is the second race of the season to be held at night. The grip conditions on this city track improve from session to session. The circuit has 23 corners – the most corners featured in any circuit on the calendar – which, in addition, are all low-speed. The probability of the Safety Car being deployed is very high. Traction and braking dominate on this bumpy circuit. Due to its layout, overtaking is rather difficult, making a good starting position important.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1