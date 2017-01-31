Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Silverstone sees Ecclestone exit as British GP boost

"We are excited by the change of management"


31 January 2017 - 12h42, by GMM 

Silverstone is sounding more hopeful about a future on the F1 calendar, in the days after Bernie Ecclestone lost his job as the sport’s chief executive.

Ecclestone was notoriously hard on struggling European promoters, and while his successor Chase Carey says new contract talks are not on the cards, he has made it clear that Britain should be part of the world championship.

Recently, the circuit-owning British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) has been warning it will shortly trigger an exit clause and stop hosting the race after 2019.

"We have to look at different revenue streams, we have to look at a different contract to the one we have at the moment to extend beyond 2019," said BRDC president Derek Warwick.

Carey has said London is an attractive potential F1 host city for the future, but at the same time stressed the importance of historic venues like Silverstone.

Warwick told the Guardian: "There will be a way, because Liberty don’t want to lose Silverstone and the British grand prix and we don’t want to lose it, there has to be middle ground for all of us."

Warwick suggested that his renewed confidence is because of Ecclestone’s departure and the arrival of new F1 management, including Carey and also former F1 team boss Ross Brawn.

"We are excited by the change of management," said Warwick.

"We don’t think our sanction fee will change, therefore we have to find a better way of increasing our revenue.

"It was probably the right time for Bernie to step aside. It’s great we now have new opportunities and new energy to take us in a new direction.

"Maybe we can have more pit walks, bigger concerts, more sponsorship, maybe we can name corners. There are things we can change which we haven’t been able to do under the current contract," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1