F1 - Silverstone bump caused Vettel neck tweak

"It wasn’t the most enjoyable session"


8 July 2018 - 10h15, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel thinks a bump in the track surface at Silverstone could have tweaked his neck.

The Ferrari driver struggled through qualifying on Saturday with sports taping on his neck, admitting he earlier feared he might not be able to race.

"It wasn’t the most enjoyable session," Vettel admitted, after qualifying second.

"We’ve loosened it up and I think the night will help for the race. I’m not worried," said the German.

"The speed is less than in quali because you have more fuel and we’re a bit slower so it’s going to be ok."

Asked what caused the neck problem, Vettel joked: "Maybe it’s the stewards’ fault from last week. I was looking in the mirrors too intensely!

"I don’t know. Maybe I hit a bump."

Indeed, Lewis Hamilton said the resurfacing work at Silverstone since the last British grand prix was the "worst" he has ever encountered.

"The big bumps are gone but there’s a lot of new ones now," Valtteri Bottas added. "There is no bumpier track on the calendar than Silverstone."

Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda said he hopes Hamilton can stay ahead of the fast Ferraris on Sunday.

"It was all Lewis," the F1 legend said after Hamilton qualified on Pole. "It was one of his special laps.

"I am worried because both Ferraris are directly behind us and they are very fast in the straights and in the corners. They have really caught up," said Lauda.


