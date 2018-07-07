Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton edged Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen by just under a tenth of a second in final practice for the British Grand Prix, as Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley suffered a heavy crash due to a suspension failure at Silverstone.

The first time of the morning was set by Max Verstappen, who needed to play catch-up after suffering a gearbox issue late in FP1 and crashing out at the beginning of the second free practice session.

His early laps were understandably cautious and it was Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen who led the way in the opening quarter of the session, the Finn posting a time of 1:27.607 to sit in P1 ahead of team-mate Vettel.

The session was then red flagged when Brendon Hartley crashed heavily. The front left suspension of the New Zealander’s Toro Rosso appeared to collapse as he braked on entry to Brooklands corner and he careered off track, hitting the barriers hard. The Toro Rosso driver was soon out of his badly damaged car and 11 minutes later the green flags were waved once more.

Hamilton the moved to the top of the order with a time of 1:27.442 set on soft tyres, with Räikkönen second ahead of Vettel and Sauber’s Charles Leclerc.

With a quarter of an hour left on the clock, Räikkönen was the first to go for a soft-tyre quali simulation and the Finn retook P1 with a time of 1:27.199 to move 0.243 clear of Hamilton.

Bottas was next to show his hand and the Mercedes driver slotted into P2 behind his compatriot with a time of 1:27.364.

Räikkönen then improved to a time of 1:26.815 but his hold on P1 was brief as Hamilton was next to embark on a quali sim and his time of 1:26.722 sent him 0.093 clear of the Ferrari driver, with Bottas third ahead of Vettel.

Following Hartley’s crash, Vettel sat out the remainder of the session, suffering with sore neck, and thus he finished 1.129s off Hamilton’s pace.

Further back Max Verstappen’s quali run yielded a time of 1:28.012 and that was good enough for him to fifth place, just 0.018s ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Behind the top three teams, Charles Leclerc finished best of the rest, the Sauber driver setting a best time of 1:28.416. That put him two tenths of a second clear of eighth-placed Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

The Dane was tenth clear of team-mate Romain Grosjean, who was playing catch-up after missing FP2 due to a Friday morning crash, and the final top 10 place was taken by Marcus Ericsson in the second Sauber.

Following Hartley’s crash, Toro Rosso opted to keep Pierre Gasly in the garage for the remainder of the session, with the result the Italian squads driver propped up the timesheet, with Gasly 19th, while Hartley was without a time.