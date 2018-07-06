Logo
F1 - Silverstone, FP2: Vettel takes over at the top

And there’s more trouble for Verstappen


6 July 2018 - 16h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel set the pace in the second practice for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with the Ferrari driver edging Friday morning’s quickest man, Lewis Hamilton, by just under two tenths of a second.

There was more trouble for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, however. The Dutch driver had stopped on track at the end of the morning session with a mechanical issue and his afternoon session ended early when he crashed out midway through his opening run.

Verstappen lost control of his RB14 on the exit of Luffield corner and spun into the barriers, damaging the rear of his car. The impact to his car was severe enough that he would play no further part in the session.

At the time the red flags were shown for the Red Bull driver’s crash, Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkonen sat at the top of the timesheet and when the session re-started, the Finn was one of the first to bolt on soft tyres for his qualifying simulation. His His best time of 1:28.045 gave him a solid margin at the top of the order but team-mate Vettel was preparing for his run and his time of 1m27.552s sent him to the top of the timesheet.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas then slotted into P2 behind the championship leader but then Hamilton crossed the line a time of 1:27.739 to secure second place – 0.187s behind Vettel.

Raikkonen dropped to fourth ahead of the second Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo who ended up 0.856s off Vettel’s best.

The Australian was the last man within a second of the German, with McLaren’s Fernando Alonso best-of-the-rest in sixth place a sizeable 1.754s behind Vettel. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg was seventh ahead of the Force India pairing of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc rounded out the top 10, a full two seconds adrift of the P1 pace.

Verstappen wasn’t the only driver to encounter problems during the session. Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly was also forced out of the session early on with a suspected power unit issue.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:27.552 36
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:27.739 32
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:27.909 30
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:28.045 34
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:28.408 31
06 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:29.306 31
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:29.354 35
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:29.467 33
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:29.522 32
10 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:29.557 30
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:29.563 36
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:29.617 33
13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:29.831 16
14 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:30.046 32
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:30.069 34
16 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:30.103 36
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:30.121 31
18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:30.404 36
19 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 2
20 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 0

