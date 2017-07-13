Charles Leclerc has picked up where he left off in Austria by topping the timesheets in this afternoon’s free practice session in Silverstone, grabbing the position early in the session before chipping away at his own times to lead Oliver Rowland and Luca Ghiotto at the flag.

The Monegasque was competing with himself throughout the session, improving his times continually before finally settling on 1:40.695 two thirds of the way through an uneventful session, which took place on a Thursday for the first time.

The session took place under overcast and cool conditions, with all of the field heading straight onto the circuit to record some times in case the threatened rain arrived. Leclerc set the first competitive time at the 10 minute mark, with Nicholas Latifi and Ghiotto briefly usurping him on the top of the timesheets before the Ferrari Academy driver reverted to the top spot a few minutes later.

Rowland closed the gap to his championship rival at the 30 minute mark but Leclerc ran quicker still a few minutes later and the matter was settled as the grid concentrated on longer run pace. Behind the top 3 Latifi, Artem Markelov, Sergio Canamasas, Jordan King, Nyck De Vries, Norman Nato and Louis Deletraz were all within a second of the top spot and will be hoping for more to come in tomorrow’s qualifying session.