F1 - ’Shield’ to make practice debut at Monza

"As far as I know, we will test it before it becomes mandatory"


28 April 2017 - 14h40, by GMM 

F1’s governing body is pushing ahead with track tests for the new driver head protection known as ’Shield’.

With the controversial ’Halo’ concept now shelved, it was revealed last week that the FIA now intends to instead debut a transparent alternative next year.

And following computer and laboratory testing, the next step is planned track outings during free practice sessions in Monza and Singapore, according to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

"As far as I know, we will test it before it becomes mandatory," said Sergio Perez.

"From an aesthetic point of view, this solution looks better than Halo," the Force India driver admitted.

"Probably from safety, it is not as effective as Halo, but the FIA will work to find the optimal solution."

Indeed, while some drivers are supportive of the push for better cockpit protection, others are not.

"Let’s talk about something else," said Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg when asked in Sochi.

Max Verstappen added: "They should leave the cars as they are. Formula one is about racing with open cars and there is always some risk."

And he said: "Of course the FIA listens to what we have to say, but in the end it’s not the drivers who will decide."



