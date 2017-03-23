Logo
F1 - ’Shark fins’ staying in F1 for now

"Quite a lot of people think the fins are unsightly"


23 March 2017 - 08h09, by GMM 

F1 fans will have to get used to the look of the ’shark fins’ in 2017.

New F1 chief Ross Brawn hinted recently that the unseemly appendages should be banned as soon as possible, but that would require unanimity up and down pitlane.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting confirmed in Melbourne: "There is a very high chance that the issue will be settled for next year.

"Quite a lot of people think the fins are unsightly," international reports quote him saying, "but personally I don’t mind them."

Meanwhile, it seems any lingering threat of race protests in Melbourne this weekend has receded.

There are reports Mercedes and Red Bull had to make changes to controversial suspension layouts prior to travelling to Melbourne.

"We are not going to have problems," Whiting confirmed.

"We checked the design of various teams in Barcelona and we will check the others here. But we have no complains about what we saw."

The last remaining spat is between Mercedes and Red Bull, with the latter accusing the reigning world champions of illegally using oil as fuel for a power boost.

"We’re not worried about it," said Whiting.

"In Barcelona we analysed the oil systems on different cars to ensure they comply with the rules."

Whiting also said F1 will take a decision next month about the introduction in 2018 of the controversial Halo system, and confirmed rumours that DRS zones may actually be extended later in 2017.

"After China we will understand if we need to respond," he said.



