F1 - Shanghai clouds threaten China GP

"What we need moving forward is a contingency plan when this happens"


8 April 2017 - 06h15, by GMM 

A cloud is literally hanging over this weekend’s Chinese grand prix.

On Friday, precious little track action took place because rain, mist and smog made it impossible for the medical helicopter to fly.

"The hospital is 38 kilometres away," said steward Paul Gutjahr. "Even with a police escort, it would take more than an hour (by ambulance)," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

The German report said another hospital is actually just 5 kilometres from the Shanghai circuit, but it does not meet F1’s neurosurgery standards.

So with the weather looking set to worsen rather than improve, bosses met frantically to consider rescheduling qualifying and the race, but quickly ruled it out.

Many expressed disappointment with that, especially as the weather on Saturday is better, while the problematic low clouds could return on Sunday.

"I think the drivers just want to race," McLaren chief Zak Brown said. "They don’t care if it’s Friday, Saturday or Sunday."

He described the TV spectacle on Friday as "terrible".

"What we need moving forward is a contingency plan when this happens," said Brown.

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton agrees, saying the situation in China is actually a "blessing in disguise" and a test for Liberty Media to come up with a "creative" solution.

But at the moment, qualifying and the race are scheduled to take place as originally scheduled, and Saturday morning practice took place as scheduled.

"The FIA believes that even if Sunday is going to be rainy, the clouds will no longer be so low and the helicopter will be able to fly," said Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz.

"I hope so, because it would be a shame to come all the way to China and not race because of weather."



Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
