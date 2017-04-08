Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Shanghai, FP3: Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in China

Ferrari lead Mercedes in final practice


8 April 2017 - 07h12, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel edged team-mate Kimi Räikkonen to head a Ferrari one-two in a busy final practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, almost four tenths of a second adrift of Vettel.

Vettel’s best lap of 1:33.336 came 20 minutes from the end of the session and put him over a second clear of Räikkönen. The Finn then responded with a lap of 1:33.389, just 0.053 behind the German. Ferrari’s supersoft pace set a tough benchmark for Mercedes to beat and when the team’s drivers emerged for their qualifying simulations, neither could rise to the challenge.

Bottas came closest, getting to within four tenths of Vettel’s P1 time. Hamilton might have gone quicker, with the Briton setting the best first sector time of all, but a ragged final sector left him half a second off the pace and in fourth place.

Felipe Massa was fourth fastest, the Williams driver finishing 1.4s behind Vettel. The Brazilian’s late run on supersofts displaced Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen who had risen up the order after spending the early part of the session on longer runs.

Verstappen was backed up by team-mate Daniel Riccirado. The Australian had set the pace early in the session on supersofts but faded as Ferrari and Mercedes vaulted up the order. Ricciardo finished the session with a best time of 1:35.092, more than 1.7s adrift of Vettel.

Lance Stroll confirmed William’s decent form at the Shanghai International Circuit by taking eighth place, though he was almost four tenths of a second slower than team-mate Massa.

Jolyon Palmer gave Renault hope of a decent outcome in qualifying by slotting into P9 with a time of 1:35.192, just under three hundredths of a second clear of Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:33.336 20
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.389 19
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:33.707 26
04 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:33.879 25
05 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:34.773 23
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.946 20
07 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:35.092 23
08 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:35.182 24
09 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:35.192 21
10 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:35.223 24
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:35.449 22
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:35.521 22
13 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:35.626 20
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:35.680 22
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:35.804 23
16 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:35.811 24
17 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:35.912 17
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:36.063 25
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:36.221 21
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 1:36.705 24


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1