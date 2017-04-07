Friday’s second practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled due to poor weather conditions that prevented the medical helicopter from operating.

The first session at the Shanghai International Circuit had already been disrupted due to the helicopter not been able to land at the hospital designated for the event, and with little improvement in conditions in the following hours, the start of the second practice period, scheduled for 2pm local time, was delayed.

Eventually, with around 12 minutes remaning in the time allotted, the decision was taken to cancel the session.

Times from FP1: