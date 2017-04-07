Friday’s second practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled due to poor weather conditions that prevented the medical helicopter from operating.
The first session at the Shanghai International Circuit had already been disrupted due to the helicopter not been able to land at the hospital designated for the event, and with little improvement in conditions in the following hours, the start of the second practice period, scheduled for 2pm local time, was delayed.
Eventually, with around 12 minutes remaning in the time allotted, the decision was taken to cancel the session.
Times from FP1:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:50.491
|4
|02
|Felipe Massa
|Williams Mercedes
|1:52.086
|7
|03
|Lance Stroll
|Williams Mercedes
|1:52.507
|7
|04
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso Renault
|1:52.840
|5
|05
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari
|1:53.039
|6
|06
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Renault
|1:53.314
|4
|07
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Honda
|1:53.520
|5
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Tag Heuer
|1:54.038
|7
|09
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes AMG
|1:54.664
|4
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1:55.104
|8
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault F1
|1:55.608
|6
|12
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren Honda
|1:57.445
|4
|13
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber Ferrari
|2:15.138
|4
|14
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber Ferrari
|2:15.281
|4
|15
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault F1
|-:—.---
|3
|16
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|-:—.---
|2
|17
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|-:—.---
|1
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|-:—.---
|2
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|-:—.---
|3
|20
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes AMG
|-:—.---
|2