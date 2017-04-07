Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Shanghai, FP2: Weather issues cause cancellation of second practice

Second practice abandoned at Shanghai


7 April 2017 - 09h20, by Olivier Ferret 

Friday’s second practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled due to poor weather conditions that prevented the medical helicopter from operating.

The first session at the Shanghai International Circuit had already been disrupted due to the helicopter not been able to land at the hospital designated for the event, and with little improvement in conditions in the following hours, the start of the second practice period, scheduled for 2pm local time, was delayed.

Eventually, with around 12 minutes remaning in the time allotted, the decision was taken to cancel the session.

Times from FP1:

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:50.491 4
02 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:52.086 7
03 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:52.507 7
04 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:52.840 5
05 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:53.039 6
06 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:53.314 4
07 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:53.520 5
08 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:54.038 7
09 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:54.664 4
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:55.104 8
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:55.608 6
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:57.445 4
13 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 2:15.138 4
14 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Ferrari 2:15.281 4
15 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 -:—.--- 3
16 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari -:—.--- 2
17 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari -:—.--- 1
18 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes -:—.--- 2
19 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes -:—.--- 3
20 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG -:—.--- 2


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1