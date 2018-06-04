Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sex case won’t affect Raikkonen contract - Marchionne

"Kimi has nothing to do with this story"


4 June 2018 - 10h10, by GMM 

A sexual assault matter involving Kimi Raikkonen will not affect Ferrari’s deliberations about his contract for 2019.

That is the news from Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat president.

Last week, it emerged that Raikkonen had filed a police complaint for harassment and blackmail, after a Montreal waitress accused him of sexually assaulting her in the city two years ago.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchionne said the Finnish driver "is not involved in the least" in the case.

"Kimi has nothing to do with this story," he said.

"As to how it will affect his contract, then in any case they are two completely unrelated things," Marchionne added, amid rumours Raikkonen could switch from Ferrari to world rally for 2019.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC