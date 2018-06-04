A sexual assault matter involving Kimi Raikkonen will not affect Ferrari’s deliberations about his contract for 2019.

That is the news from Sergio Marchionne, the Ferrari and Fiat president.

Last week, it emerged that Raikkonen had filed a police complaint for harassment and blackmail, after a Montreal waitress accused him of sexually assaulting her in the city two years ago.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchionne said the Finnish driver "is not involved in the least" in the case.

"Kimi has nothing to do with this story," he said.

"As to how it will affect his contract, then in any case they are two completely unrelated things," Marchionne added, amid rumours Raikkonen could switch from Ferrari to world rally for 2019.