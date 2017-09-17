Logo
F1 - Sergio Perez to race with Force India in 2018

"It was always my priority"


17 September 2017 - 11h33, by Olivier Ferret 

Sahara Force India is delighted to confirm that Sergio Perez will continue racing with the team in 2018. The contract extension sees Sahara Force India field an unchanged driver line-up in 2018 with Sergio racing alongside Esteban Ocon.

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal & Managing Director

“Sergio has played an important role in our success story over the last few years. Since joining us in 2014, he has matured to become one of the quickest and most consistent drivers on the grid. His track record speaks for itself as the most successful Force India driver ever with four podiums. Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One.”

Sergio Perez

“Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority. It’s a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I’m proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come. The team has done an amazing job this year to develop the car and establish our position as the fourth best team in Formula One. In the end it was an easy decision to continue our journey together.”



