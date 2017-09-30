Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 - Sepang, FP3: Räikkönen tops Ferrari 1-2 in final practice in Malaysia

There was trouble too for the Scuderia


30 September 2017 - 09h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Ferrari continued to set the pace in Sepang, with Kimi Räikkönen edging team-mate Sebastian Vettel by 0.162, to claim top spot in final practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo was third, just five hundredths of a second behind Vettel.

Räikkönen’s table-topping time of 1:31.880 came late in the session after Vettel had slotted into P1 ahead of Ricciardo.

It was another inconclusive day for Mercedes, however, with Valtteri Bottas finishing fourth, almost half a second adrift of Räikkönen and Lewis Hamilton ending the session in fifth place, 0.659s behind the Finn. The Briton has set the pace in the first half of the session during the longer runs and he might have finished further up the order after the qualifying sims, but he made a mistake in Turn 15 during his qualifying run and failed to improved on his time from earlier in the session.

There was a worry, too, for Ferrari at the end of the session as Vettel slowed dramatically on the final straight after he was told to stop his car. He managed to nurse his car back to the pit lane, however.

There was trouble too for Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen. The Dutchman had looked less than comfortable with his car throughout the session and when he did go for a flying lap on supersofts towards the end of the session the improvement he made, to 1:32.579 left him 0.699 behind Räikkönen and almost half a second off the pace of team-mate Ricciardo.

There was no chance for Verstappen to make another attempt as late in the session he had a coming together with Jolyon Palmer in the final corner that led to the Red Bull driver suffering a puncture, while the Renault man lost the right half of his front wing.

Behind Verstappen, Sergio Perez was seventh for Force India with a time of 1:33.209 1.329s behind P1. Perez was separated from team-mate Esteban Ocon by Williams’ Felipe Massa whose best time of 1:33.240 was five hundredths of a second ahead of Ocon’s best. Tenth place in the session went to Mclaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.880 19
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:32.042 14
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:32.091 16
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:32.329 24
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:32.539 20
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:32.579 17
07 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:33.209 20
08 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:33.240 20
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:33.290 21
10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:33.321 16
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:33.530 17
12 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:33.538 21
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:33.787 10
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:33.871 14
15 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:33.924 22
16 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Renault 1:34.206 24
17 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:34.475 12
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:34.914 19
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:34.936 19
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:35.054 19


