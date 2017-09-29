Logo
F1 - Sepang, FP1: Verstappen quickest in rain-hit FP1 in Malaysia

He leads Red Bull one-two in rain-hit session


29 September 2017 - 06h34, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen set the quickest lap of a weather-disrupted opening practice session in Malaysia, as heavy rain led to a delayed start and a shortened outing for F1:s teams at the Sepang Circuit.

Verstappen posted a time 1:48.962s on intermediate tyres late in the session to finish 0.757 seconds clear of teammate Daniel Ricciardo, with third place going to Fernando Alonso, though the McLaren driver was a further second behind.

The session was due to start at 11am local time but intermittent showers in the morning gave way to heavy downpours in the half hour before first practice. The rain was so heavy that Race Control at first indicated that running would be delayed indefinitely.

Following a number of reconnaissance laps by the safety car conditions were deemed to be driveable and at 1130 the session got underway though it was curtailed to just an hour.

After a number of drivers took to the track to assess the conditions on full wet tyres there followed a lull as teams waited for an improvement in the weather.

The rain eventually halted and Force India duo Esteban Ocon and Sergio Pérez headed out on intermediate tyres. Ricciardo followed and the Australian became the first man with a time on the board, recording a lap of 1:55.601s halfwaty through the shortened session.

Verstappen improved to 1:51.201 as the track dried but Ricciardo was soon back on top first by the slight margin of 0.007s and then by the sizeable amount of 1.4s as the conditions got markedly better. Verstappen took advantage and late on posted his best time of the session to take top spot.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel were fourth and fifth respectively, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton sixth fastest. The Briton only completed eight laps and ended up 2.556s off the pace. Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was seventh ahead of Williams’ Lance Stroll.

New Toro Rosso recruit Pierre Gasly, who is standing in for the benched Daniil Kvyat, was ninth quickest, with Renault reserve Sergery Sirotkin completing the top 10.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:48.962 11
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:49.719 12
03 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:50.597 6
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:50.734 12
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:51.009 12
06 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:51.518 8
07 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:52.007 10
08 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:52.295 9
09 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Renault 1:52.380 14
10 Sergey Sirotkin Renault F1 1:53.521 10
11 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:53.625 10
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:53.771 10
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:53.896 6
14 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Renault 1:54.610 13
15 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:54.669 4
16 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:55.280 10
17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:55.652 10
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:56.211 8
19 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas Ferrari 1:56.339 6
20 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes -:—.--- 3


