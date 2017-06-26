Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’Secret’ Stroll test not podium boost - father

"It had also been planned for nine months"


26 June 2017 - 11h51, by GMM 

Lance Stroll enjoyed a ’secret’ test between the recent Canadian and Azerbaijan grands prix.

After a lacklustre start to his rookie season, Williams’ controversial rookie opened his points account in Montreal and was then on the podium at the end of the wild Baku race.

Germany’s Auto Bild now reveals that, in between those two races, 18-year-old Stroll got the benefit of a secret, private test in Williams’ 2014 car at the US grand prix track in Austin.

When asked if the test gave his son a boost, Lance’s billionaire backer and father Lawrence Stroll said: "To be honest, I don’t think the test helped at all.

"It had also been planned for nine months. I think it’s just time that has helped Lance.

"Every race, every lap that he turns, is a step forward. There are no real tests in formula one, so every grand prix is a test for him," he added.

"It has never been so difficult for a rookie than this year, with these tyres and these cars."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1