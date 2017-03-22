Logo
F1 - Schumacher’s ’favourite’ uncle dies

"The suffering of the family simply does not end"


22 March 2017 - 15h44, by GMM 

The Schumacher family is grappling with its latest blow, as the F1 legend’s uncle passes away.

Bunte, a German weekly newsmagazine, revealed that Karl-Heinz Schumacher - the brother of Michael’s father Rolf - has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 64.

The publication said that, like the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s father, Karl-Heinz was also a bricklayer and Schumacher’s ’favourite uncle’.

Bunte said Karl-Heinz was particularly close to Michael, as he took care of his mother Elisabeth after her marriage breakdown in 1997. It is also said that Karl-Heinz discovered Elisabeth after she collapsed at home in 2003 and later died.

The report said Karl-Heinz also worked on Schumacher’s kart team.

A family friend told Bunte: "It’s terrible. The suffering of the family simply does not end.

"Since Michael’s accident everyone is already very sad, and now Karl-Heinz has died. Luckily, his (Schumacher’s) mother does not have to go through it."



