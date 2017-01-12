Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Schumacher loses two more sponsors - report

"Others have negotiated a reduction"


12 January 2017 - 16h21, by GMM 

Two more sponsors have backed out of supporting embattled F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

That is the claim of Maquina do Esporte, a Portuguese-language sports marketing publication.

It reports that at the three-year mark of seven time world champion Schumacher’s disappearance from public life following a skiing crash, two more sponsors have now pulled out.

They are luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, and German door manufacturer Hormann.

Maquina do Esporte claims that a line of Audemars Piguet watches in honour of Schumacher, 48, have even been withdrawn from the collection.

The two brands join Jet Set, Navyboot, Rosbacher and Erlinyou on the growing list of former Schumacher sponsors, while the report claims "others have negotiated a reduction" in the amount paid to the former Mercedes and Ferrari driver.

It means Schumacher’s most loyal and main backer remains Deutsche Vermongensberatung, who is also strongly supporting his son Mick’s climb to F1.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1