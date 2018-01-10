Logo
F1 - Schumacher kart circuit to close

"The joint search with RWE has not led to a new location"


10 January 2018 - 11h11, by GMM 

Michael Schumacher’s famous kart circuit in Kerpen looks set to close.

The site, about 30 kilometres from Cologne, has been earmarked for coal mining by the German company RWE from 2020.

"There will be no new kart track," Michael’s brother Ralf, who like the seven time world champion began his racing career in Kerpen, told Kolner Express newspaper.

"The joint search with RWE has not led to a new location.

"It’s a shame," the former Williams and Toyota driver added. "Here, tradition and successful youth promotion are dying at the same time."

Michael Schumacher owns two thirds of the track, and his manager Sabine Kehm commented: "The family is up to date with developments."



