Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Schumacher family should tell ’truth’ - Weber

"I find it very unfortunate..."


16 October 2017 - 11h00, by GMM 

Michael Schumacher’s former manager thinks the family of the F1 legend should come clean with his millions of fans.

Almost four years after the seven time world champion’s skiing crash, almost nothing is known about the extent of the now 48-year-old’s brain injuries.

Concurrently, there are unconfirmed rumours Schumacher will be moved from Switzerland to the US, that his health condition is improving, and that he has relapsed into coma.

Willi Weber, who was Schumacher’s long-term manager, blames the confusion on the great German’s family and current management.

"I find it very unfortunate that Michael’s fans do not know about his health. Why are they not being told the truth?" he asked.

Weber was speaking to the Munich-based newspaper TZ, shortly after an operation on his back.

"Formula one is just like my back now — painful," he said.

"It is now a Mickey Mouse show and nothing else. The sport has gone into the background," said Weber.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1