F1 - Sauber will be lucky to score points - Vasseur

"We know we will not do anything tomorrow morning"


21 March 2018 - 10h37, by GMM 

Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Sauber will be lucky to score points in 2018.

Days ago, rookie driver Charles Leclerc said his goal for the new season was to score points "in one or two races".

Asked if he agrees, the Swiss team’s boss Vasseur answered: "Yes. But when you are at our level, to score points it is also necessary that another team has problems.

"Charles knows that, and I think he has the honesty and the intelligence to be very opportunistic," he told RMC.

Sauber was the slowest team in 2017, but for this year it will be equipped with the latest Ferrari engine and strong Alfa Romeo backing.

"We know very well that Mercedes took five years to be champion, and Red Bull took seven. That’s life, even for big companies," said Vasseur.

"We know we will not do anything tomorrow morning, but we must already be attacking. Even yesterday morning," he added.

Vasseur said Sauber will at least get an immediate boost with its new up-to-date Ferrari power.

"We make a small leap in performance with the engine, but I also think that for the identity of Sauber we have taken a huge step forward," he explained.

"We have many new sponsors, for example, and also in recruitment there are those believing in the project. We have never received as many CVs from engineers who want to be a part of the adventure," said Vasseur.



