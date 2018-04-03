Sauber announce Jan Monchaux as the new Head of Aerodynamics starting from the beginning of April.

Jan Monchaux joins the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team from Audi AG where he was covering the position of Head of Vehicle Engineering and Aerodynamics Audi Sport in the past five years. Graduated at Supaero, the French engineering school of aeronautical and space, the French-German engineer worked his way through the ranks in Toyota Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari. Jan Monchaux will take over with immediate effect working in the team led by Jörg Zander, Technical Director of Sauber Motorsport AG.

Jörg Zander, Technical Director:

"I’m very much looking forward to the arrival of Jan Monchaux as the new Head of Aerodynamics. It marks an important step of a wider project that aims at strengthening and implementing the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in line with the targets and the results we want to achieve on tracks".