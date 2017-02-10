Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sauber to decide on 2018 engine supply - report

Mercedes might want to replace the collapsed Manor on its roster


10 February 2017 - 10h38, by GMM 

Sauber could find itself in an early season tussle for its engine business early in 2017.

That is the view of Roger Benoit, one of the most experienced journalists in formula one.

Writing in the Swiss newspaper Blick, Benoit said that after eight consecutive years with customer Ferrari power, Sauber could be set to switch power unit suppliers for 2018.

The Swiss team has been linked with McLaren’s works partner Honda, who could be looking to finally sign up a customer for its power unit in 2018.

But Mercedes might want to replace the collapsed Manor on its roster, while Ferrari will be keen to keep Sauber on board because Haas is its only other engine customer.

So the tussle for Sauber’s business is likely to begin very early in 2017, with Benoit explaining: "The day after the Spanish GP, on May 15, the FIA needs to know what engines the teams will use in 2018."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1