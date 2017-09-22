Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sauber tipped to choose drivers ’soon’

"I am their junior driver"


22 September 2017 - 12h08, by GMM 

Sauber will reportedly make the call about its 2018 driver lineup soon.

Earlier, it looked certain Pascal Wehrlein would lose his seat as team engine supplier Ferrari brings in one of its juniors Charles Leclerc or Antonio Giovinazzi.

Indeed, Sauber has now announced that young Monegasque Leclerc will get four Friday practice session outings at forthcoming grands prix.

But he will actually be in the seat of team regular Marcus Ericsson, whose place for 2018 earlier looked safe due to his strong links to the new Sauber owners.

However, it is believed Sauber could in fact accommodate both Leclerc and Giovinazzi next year, or keep Wehrlein at the team as the ideal teammate for Leclerc next year.

Wehrlein said he is letting Mercedes do his negotiating for him.

"I am their junior driver," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "I don’t feel I would be better off with a personal advisor."

The German magazine tipped Sauber to make its decision "by the end of September, beginning of October".



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1