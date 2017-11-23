Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sauber set for driver, Alfa Romeo announcements

"We will do the (driver) announcement, I hope, in Abu Dhabi."


23 November 2017 - 08h27, by GMM 

Sauber is shaping up to make announcements this week in Abu Dhabi.

It is expected that Pascal Wehrlein will leave the Swiss team after Sunday’s 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi, to be replaced for next year by Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc.

But Sauber’s ties to Ferrari could be getting even stronger.

We reported recently that Sauber is under pressure to also evacuate the other seat, even though it is currently occupied by Marcus Ericsson, who is very close to the team’s owners.

But Ferrari wants its other junior, Antonio Giovinazzi, to also drive for Sauber in 2018.

"We will do the (driver) announcement, I hope, in Abu Dhabi," Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur said.

And media reports including Speed Week and the Swiss daily Blick say there could be another announcement in Abu Dhabi.

For months, it has been rumoured that Sauber’s engines next year could be rebranded as Alfa Romeo, the Ferrari-linked luxury car brand. Italian sources say that deal is now effectively done.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1