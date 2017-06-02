Logo
F1 - Sauber ’open’ to taking Honda-linked driver

"We’ll see how it pans out"


2 June 2017 - 11h40, by GMM 

Monisha Kaltenborn has admitted Sauber may take a driver from Honda’s talent pool for 2018.

Earlier, when regular Pascal Wehrlein was injured, the German was replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi, who is engine supplier Ferrari’s official reserve driver.

But Sauber has subsequently done a deal to be powered by Honda power units for 2018, and Giovinazzi has gone on to ink a Friday practice deal with the Ferrari ’B team’ Haas.

So for 2018, it appears possible Sauber will take on a Honda-linked driver.

"At the end of the day it’s the team’s decision, and also the team’s responsibility to have good drivers," said team boss Kaltenborn.

But she also said that "in the past" Sauber has discussed the issue of driver choice with its engine supplier.

"And we have taken drivers from our engine supplier because it was the right thing to do," Kaltenborn explained.

"It’s something we’re open to and we’ll see how it pans out."

As for a Honda-related sponsorship deal, Kaltenborn said it is "far too early" to speculate about that.



