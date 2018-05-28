Sauber has appointed Simone Resta as its new Technical Director, the team has announced :

"We are pleased to announce that Simone Resta has been appointed as the new Technical Director at the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. The renowned F1 Engineer joins the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team from Ferrari where he was covering the position of Head of Vehicle Project Coordination. Simone Resta will take over from the 1st of July 2018 and will report directly to Frédéric Vasseur.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team: “Simone Resta has the best profile to take on the role of Technical Director. His arrival at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team marks a significant step ahead of a long term project that aims at strengthening the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in order to achieve ambitious results.”

Confirmation also came from Ferrari : “Scuderia Ferrari informs that on May, 31st, Simone Resta will leave his position as Head of Vehicle Project Coordination at Scuderia Ferrari, to take on a different role with another F1 team,” said team principal Maurizio Arrivabene in a statement.