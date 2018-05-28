Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sauber has appointed Simone Resta as its new Technical Director

He’ll leave Ferrari at the end of May


28 May 2018 - 12h05, by Emmanuel Touzot 

Sauber has appointed Simone Resta as its new Technical Director, the team has announced :

"We are pleased to announce that Simone Resta has been appointed as the new Technical Director at the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team. The renowned F1 Engineer joins the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team from Ferrari where he was covering the position of Head of Vehicle Project Coordination. Simone Resta will take over from the 1st of July 2018 and will report directly to Frédéric Vasseur.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team: “Simone Resta has the best profile to take on the role of Technical Director. His arrival at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team marks a significant step ahead of a long term project that aims at strengthening the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in order to achieve ambitious results.”

Confirmation also came from Ferrari : “Scuderia Ferrari informs that on May, 31st, Simone Resta will leave his position as Head of Vehicle Project Coordination at Scuderia Ferrari, to take on a different role with another F1 team,” said team principal Maurizio Arrivabene in a statement.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC