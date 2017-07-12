Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sauber appoints Vasseur as Team Principal

"I’m very proud to be joining Sauber Motorsport"


12 July 2017 - 10h22, by Olivier Ferret 

Sauber announced the appointment of Frédéric Vasseur as Managing Director & CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG, as well as Team Principal of the Sauber F1 Team, effective July 17, 2017.

Pascal Picci, Chairman

"Frédéric Vasseur’s long and successful career in top level international motorsport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Sauber."

Frédéric Vasseur

"I’m very proud to be joining Sauber Motorsport AG, and wish to thank the company’s shareholders for their trust in me. I’ve been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do: I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets. I cannot wait to start working with our drivers, engineers and all the staff. I look forward to contributing to the next important phase in the development of the team."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1