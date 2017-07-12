Sauber announced the appointment of Frédéric Vasseur as Managing Director & CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG, as well as Team Principal of the Sauber F1 Team, effective July 17, 2017.

Pascal Picci, Chairman

"Frédéric Vasseur’s long and successful career in top level international motorsport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Sauber."

Frédéric Vasseur

"I’m very proud to be joining Sauber Motorsport AG, and wish to thank the company’s shareholders for their trust in me. I’ve been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do: I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets. I cannot wait to start working with our drivers, engineers and all the staff. I look forward to contributing to the next important phase in the development of the team."