Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sauber admits Zander exit ’awkward’

"We had to part in a rather awkward situation"


7 May 2018 - 12h32, by GMM 

Frederic Vasseur has admitted that the departure from Sauber of technical boss Jorg Zander was "awkward".

The Swiss team announced suddenly at the end of last week that just 18 months after re-joining Sauber and F1, Zander has left.

Blick newspaper reports that the departure comes after several personal incidents involving the German, who worked in F1 for BMW, Williams, Honda and Brawn.

It is believed the incidents involved alcohol.

"We had to part in a rather awkward situation," team boss Vasseur said.

"But now we have to look forward, as we are already starting to develop the car for 2019. We must also prepare for the race in Barcelona, so let’s see how we perform there," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1