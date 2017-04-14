Logo
F1 - Sakhir, FP2: Vettel quickest again in Bahrain despite stoppage

Ferrari problems continue


14 April 2017 - 18h39, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel went quickest in the second free practice session ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, before a mid-session “complete shutdown” of his Ferrari that left him briefly stranded on the track.

The German’s P1 time came just before half an hour of the evening session, run under floodlights, had elapsed. Bolting on a set of supersofts, the Ferrari power to through a lap of 1:31.310.

Later, however, during a longer run in the final 40 minutes of the session Vettel’s car slowed dramatically before the German reported a “complete shutdown”. He managed to coast towards the pit entry and after being pushed by marshals his car was brought back to the Ferrari garage. With 15 minutes left in the session the Ferrari crew managed to get Vettel back on track for a final burst of running.

In an earlier opening session also topped by Vettel, Mercedes has a muted outing, with Lewis Hamilton 10th and Valtteri Bottas 14th. In the more valuable second session run at a time and in temperatures comparable to the weekend’s crucial sessions, the defending champions showed their real pace, at least with one car. Bottas finished second, just four hundredths of a second behind Vettel. Hamilton, though, was fifth after his qualifying simulation, almost three tenths adrift of the Ferrari driver.

Daniel Ricciardo, second quickest in the first session, again showed good pace in the evening, setting a best time of 1:31.376 to finish just 0.066s behind Vettel.

Fourth place went to Kimi Räikkönen in the second Ferrari, just under two tenths off his team-mate and with Hamilton next on the timesheet just 0.284s separated the top five drivers.

Sixth place was taken by Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg, with the German just shy of six tenths off the pace set by Vettel. Felipe Massa was seventh for Williams ahead of Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull. The Dutchman’s running was compromised however by a problem with the floor. The top ten order was completed by Haas’ Romain Grosjean and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat. Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz completed just five laps before pulling over with smoke pouring from his car.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:31.310 29
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:31.351 35
03 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:31.376 28
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.478 34
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:31.594 35
06 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:31.883 37
07 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:32.079 37
08 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:32.245 18
09 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:32.505 34
10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:32.707 35
11 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:32.854 33
12 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:32.875 38
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:32.876 38
14 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:32.897 31
15 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:33.319 34
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:33.361 36
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:33.944 34
18 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:34.072 5
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:34.117 29
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:34.230 8


