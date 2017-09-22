Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz unsure of early Renault debut

"Nobody has told me what I am doing yet"


22 September 2017 - 10h22, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says he still doesn’t know which car he will be racing in Malaysia next week.

The Toro Rosso driver is being loaned to Renault for 2018, but there are reports he will kick off that adventure early by replacing Jolyon Palmer as soon as Sepang.

Sainz, 23, told Spanish radio Onda Cero: "Nobody has told me what I am doing yet."

But he did confirm reports his one-year loan to Renault only includes the possibility of a return to Red Bull’s senior team in 2019.

"I am a driver being loaned to another team that can be strong from next season," said Sainz.

"If I return, it would be for the first (Red Bull) team," he said. "For me this is a vindication."

Asked if he feels he is being groomed for a world championship tilt, Sainz answered: "I think if I had a Mercedes or Ferrari I could be fighting for the world championship.

"Personally I see it more for 2020. I think the third title for Fernando Alonso is likely to arrive sooner than the first for Carlos Sainz," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1