F1 - Sainz tells son to forget Renault for now

"He is privileged because he is in formula one"


17 March 2017 - 12h16, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz’s father has advised the Toro Rosso driver to forget about rumours linking him with Renault for now.

It is believed the French works team made moves to sign the impressive Red Bull-contracted Spaniard for 2017, with Renault advisor Alain Prost still interested in the 22-year-old.

But Carlos Sainz Snr says his son should be happy where he is for now.

"He is privileged because he is in formula one and in the Red Bull orbit," he told the Spanish sports newspaper AS.

"What he needs to do is focus on Toro Rosso and forget about everything else. He should try to do another good year with Toro Rosso and realise there is more time in the future.

"If he has a good year, there will be other opportunities," Sainz Snr, a two-time former world rally champion, added.

"It is logical that he wants to develop as a driver and to do that you seek other opportunities, but my advice is to focus on Toro Rosso and the Red Bull world today."

So when asked specifically if Sainz should forget about Renault’s interest for now, the 54-year-old answered: "I think it would be a very serious mistake at this point to get confused — it is the worst thing you could do.

"I am convinced that if he continues as he has and does a good year, he will have his options."



