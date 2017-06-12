Logo
F1 - Sainz ’sure’ Renault will improve 2017 engine

"We are not putting pressure on them"


12 June 2017 - 15h19, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has responded to claims Renault will no longer update its engine in 2017.

Paddock rumblings in Montreal suggested that amid pressure from customers Red Bull and Toro Rosso, Renault was struggling to deliver a scheduled mid-season upgrade for its turbo V6.

But it is now reported Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has informed that the next major engine upgrade will in fact not be until 2018.

Asked about that, Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz said in Montreal: "We expect updates from Renault.

"We are not putting pressure on them, because we know that nothing good will come of that.

"We are partners, and we will wait as long as necessary. But I am sure they will find a way to increase the efficiency of the engine," the Spaniard added.



