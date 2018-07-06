Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz set to stay at Renault

"I am proud to be part of this project"


6 July 2018 - 11h17, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz looks set to stay at Renault next year.

The Spaniard’s place at the French works team was in doubt after Red Bull elected to drop customer Renault power for 2019 and switch to Honda.

Sainz is ’on loan’ to Renault from Red Bull, with the energy drink company wanting him in the event Daniel Ricciardo leaves.

But Spain’s Marca is now reporting that Sainz will stay.

"It is something that will be announced in a few weeks, after the other driver involved in the situation, Daniel Ricciardo, announces his renewal with Red Bull," the report claimed.

Sainz was asked about the rumours at Silverstone.

"Daniel Ricciardo’s decision is obviously going to determine some things, but as long as it’s not 100 per cent confirmed, it is not worth commenting on rumours," he said.

But Sainz, 23, said he would be happy to stay at Renault rather than move up to Red Bull.

"Seeing the amount of people they are hiring, the improvements they have made in the factory, the jump of the engine and the car over the past few years, I think Renault is one of the best prospects in F1.

"I am proud to be part of this project," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC