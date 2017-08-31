Logo
F1 - Sainz says Red Bull to decide future

"It’s all in their hands"


31 August 2017 - 09h41, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says his future in F1 remains in the hands of his Red Bull bosses.

As the sport moves onto Monza this weekend, rumours are swirling yet again that the energy drink team could agree to release the Toro Rosso driver to Renault for 2018.

It is rumoured Sainz’s release could be in exchange for a discount on the Renault engine bills.

The Spaniard told El Confidencial newspaper: "My future depends entirely on what Red Bull and Helmut Marko do.

"I do not discuss anything with them because it’s all in their hands. All I know is that I have a contract with Toro Rosso for one more year and with Red Bull for a couple more.

"So my future depends on what they judge is best for me and where I have to go," Sainz added.

Although he fell out with Red Bull chiefs in July, Sainz now says he will be happy to stay at Toro Rosso for a fourth consecutive season in 2018.

"Hopefully Toro Rosso will be better next year and closer to the top three," he said.

"I am not the only driver who wants to take a step forward. There are many others in the middle of the grid in the same situation as me, so we have to be patient for when our moment will come."

Finally, Sainz said he is not sure why Red Bull rebuked him so harshly for his July comments, while Max Verstappen is being openly critical of the energy drink stable.

"I understand the question but I can only tell you to ask Helmut Marko," he said.

"I do not want to get too involved in the politics in F1."



