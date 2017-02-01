Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz plays down podium hopes for 2017

"To fight with McLaren will be a tall order"


1 February 2017 - 12h51, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has played down hopes he might record his first F1 podium this year.

The young Spaniard was so impressive in 2016 - his second season with Toro Rosso - that he was linked with a switch to Renault or even Mercedes for this year.

However, team owner Red Bull is clinging to the 22-year-old’s contract, meaning Sainz’s feet are grounded ahead of his third consecutive year in F1 this year.

"Talking about my first podium right now is a utopia," he told Spanish radio Cadena Cope.

Toro Rosso finished seventh overall in 2016, behind Force India, Williams and McLaren.

"To fight with McLaren will be a tall order," said Sainz, "because they have more money than us.

"Hopefully Toro Rosso will be the first behind the big four, which for me will be Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1