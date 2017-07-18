Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz plays down chances of Hungary team switch

"I do not comment on that"


18 July 2017 - 10h39, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has now joined those playing down his chances of switching teams ahead of the Hungarian grand prix next weekend.

Tension is clearly high between the Toro Rosso driver and his Red Bull bosses, with Christian Horner now admitting the 22-year-old can be bought by a rival for an appropriate exit fee.

However, Horner, his fellow Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko, Toro Rosso’s Franz Tost and Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul have all denied that Sainz switching to replace the struggling Jolyon Palmer at Renault will be complete by Hungary.

Now, Sainz is also playing down that scenario.

"I am not thinking about anything except the Hungarian grand prix with Toro Rosso," he said.

As for the Renault switch rumours, Sainz continued: "Yes, many people are asking me to comment on these rumours.

"For me, it’s just speculation, and I do not comment on that."

He denied that the recent controversy in Austria, where his Red Bull chiefs scolded him for comments in the media, had damaged the relationship irreparably.

"After Austria we all made clear that what was said was misunderstood," said Sainz.

"At Silverstone I was playing tennis with Christian Horner, and Helmut was the umpire. We had a great time and everything between us is all in order now.

"I am a Red Bull driver, taking part in the youth programme of the company and I am sure that I will stay at Toro Rosso next year, trying to deal with the problems starting with the Hungarian grand prix," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1