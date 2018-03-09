Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz ’not surprised’ about Hulkenberg worry

"Does it motivate me?"


9 March 2018 - 12h25, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says he is "not surprised at all" with recent comments made by Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Days ago, Abiteboul said in Barcelona that after Jolyon Palmer was ousted, Sainz’s arrival at Renault was a sort of wake-up call for Nico Hulkenberg.

"It did not wake him up," the Frenchman said, "because he’s a competitor who never falls asleep, but it did worry him. And I think that’s what drives him to excel."

When asked about his boss’s comments, Spaniard Sainz told El Mundo Deportivo: "Does it motivate me?

"I already knew that a teammate always looks at who is next to him.

"And so I knew that with being fairly close to him in the first race then obviously Nico would have that concern," Sainz said.

"So I’m not surprised at all. I think it’s normal that Cyril said that," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - Force India VJM11 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1