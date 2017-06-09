Logo
F1 - Sainz happy to hear Ferrari rumours

"But I owe a lot to Red Bull"


9 June 2017 - 10h06, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says he is still hoping for a future with Red Bull, despite rumours he might be on Ferrari’s wish list for 2018.

When told about those Ferrari rumours by Sky Italia, the Spaniard answered: "Thank you, because it’s a list every driver wants to be on.

"But I owe a lot to Red Bull," the Toro Rosso driver added.

Sainz, 22, has also been linked with Renault but his current boss Franz Tost said he would be happy if the Spaniard and his teammate Daniil Kvyat stay at Toro Rosso next year.

"For me there are not enough places for all the good drivers in F1," Sainz said.

"Look at Fernando (Alonso). I’m not asking for all cars to be the same, but if he does a perfect weekend, he cannot be on the podium.

"But as long as I am a Toro Rosso driver I will not lose hope of going up to Red Bull, so I will keep giving everything to try," Sainz added.

As for his boss Tost’s claim that he might stay at Toro Rosso next year, Sainz answered: "I don’t think about it yet, it’s too soon and for me it’s necessary to leave all the doors open.

"But I will also never close the door or the opportunity to continue one more year, because for the moment I am very happy here."



