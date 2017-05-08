Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz ’happy’ at Toro Rosso

"I think I’m in a place where people notice me"


8 May 2017 - 12h05, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz insists he is "happy" at Toro Rosso.

Actually, the Spaniard has been linked with moves to bigger teams like Renault, but is bound to his Red Bull contract for now.

But when asked if he feels fenced in at the energy drink company’s junior team, Sainz said: "No.

"I think I’m in a place where people notice me and I’m flattered that there are those who think I should have a car fighting for victories and more.

"But I don’t think my car is not worthy of me," he told El Spain’s Confidencial. "Toro Rosso is a very serious team that slowly shows that it can do things very well with a strong technical team.

"Many big teams would want to have James Key. We have our budget, it’s not the highest but we still get things done. Today, I am happy where I am," said Sainz, 22.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1