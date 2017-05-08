Carlos Sainz insists he is "happy" at Toro Rosso.

Actually, the Spaniard has been linked with moves to bigger teams like Renault, but is bound to his Red Bull contract for now.

But when asked if he feels fenced in at the energy drink company’s junior team, Sainz said: "No.

"I think I’m in a place where people notice me and I’m flattered that there are those who think I should have a car fighting for victories and more.

"But I don’t think my car is not worthy of me," he told El Spain’s Confidencial. "Toro Rosso is a very serious team that slowly shows that it can do things very well with a strong technical team.

"Many big teams would want to have James Key. We have our budget, it’s not the highest but we still get things done. Today, I am happy where I am," said Sainz, 22.