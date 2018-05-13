Logo
F1 - Sainz future depends on Red Bull talks - Abiteboul

"I would be surprised if we did not talk about it"


13 May 2018 - 14h25, by GMM 

Renault has admitted it might lose Carlos Sainz at the end of 2018.

Boss Cyril Abiteboul told Marca sports newspaper that the Spaniard is a "potential world champion".

But he is only ’on loan’ from Red Bull — and Renault is considering switching from Renault to Honda power for 2019.

"It is not a secret that if Carlos is with us today, it is possible because of what we share with Red Bull and that is part of the conversations we have now with Helmut Marko," said Abiteboul.

"I would be surprised if we did not talk about it in the conversations about the engine, but that hasn’t begun yet," he added.

Sainz’s father, rallying legend Carlos Sainz, echoed Abiteboul’s words about the 23-year-old’s future.

"Unfortunately he is in a situation in which his future does not depend on him," Sainz snr said.

"I hope that soon he can sign a contract that gives him two years, instead of getting to the fourth place and having to discuss what he will do next year.

"Until now he has not been able to work with tranquillity," he added.



