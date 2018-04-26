Carlos Sainz is still able to prove he can match Nico Hulkenberg at Renault.

That is the claim of Sainz’s Spanish countryman Marc Gene, who is an experienced Ferrari test driver.

Sainz joined Renault late last year on loan from Red Bull, but while solid has so far he has looked out-performed by his German teammate Hulkenberg.

Gene told AS newspaper: "Carlos has had a difficult start, but it’s only three races in.

"He’s done well. He’s been very fast but in the key moments, in qualifying especially, he has not been able to get a great lap.

"He still has many races to demonstrate his potential," Gene added.

Gene was also asked about F1’s other Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, whose team McLaren has struggled so far in 2018 despite switching to Renault power.

"I think what McLaren needs to do to approach the level of the other teams is to improve their straight line speed," he said.

"They say that for Barcelona there will be a great revolution, but the gap is significant."