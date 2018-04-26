Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz can still improve in 2018 - Gene

"Carlos has had a difficult start, but..."


26 April 2018 - 12h35, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz is still able to prove he can match Nico Hulkenberg at Renault.

That is the claim of Sainz’s Spanish countryman Marc Gene, who is an experienced Ferrari test driver.

Sainz joined Renault late last year on loan from Red Bull, but while solid has so far he has looked out-performed by his German teammate Hulkenberg.

Gene told AS newspaper: "Carlos has had a difficult start, but it’s only three races in.

"He’s done well. He’s been very fast but in the key moments, in qualifying especially, he has not been able to get a great lap.

"He still has many races to demonstrate his potential," Gene added.

Gene was also asked about F1’s other Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, whose team McLaren has struggled so far in 2018 despite switching to Renault power.

"I think what McLaren needs to do to approach the level of the other teams is to improve their straight line speed," he said.

"They say that for Barcelona there will be a great revolution, but the gap is significant."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1